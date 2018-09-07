Macamore Buffalo Approved to the Good Food Ireland Collection

Macamore Buffalo, Co. Wexford have recently been approved to the Good Food Ireland Collection. Macamore Buffalo joins over 200 hotels, restaurants, cafes, cookery schools and food producers who prioritise the use of Irish produce in their establishments. We warmly welcome Velvet Cloud to the Good Food Ireland family!

Liam and Sinead Byrne are bringing the delightful taste of water buffalo to Co. Wexford and beyond from their family farm in Ballygarrett Co. Wexford.

Buffalo farming has become a relatively new development in Ireland as farmers look to diversify their operations and farming methods. This is the case for Liam Byrne who started his buffalo farm in January 2016. A fourth-generation farmer, Liam was struggling with the fluctuating results of beef farming. Both he and his wife Sinead began to explore and research possible solutions to their problem. They came across the practice of buffalo farming which sparked an interest for the couple.

Following on from some research on buffalo farming, Liam purchased four calves from a farm in Macroom. During this testing period, Liam kept close observation on the calves and how they adapted to living on the farm. Upon the successful trial period, Liam decided to purchase 16 female buffalo calves from a farm in Wales and thus Macamore Buffalo began. Since this beginning, Liam now has a herd of 73 buffalo which he plans to grow as his buffalo meat increases in demand.

