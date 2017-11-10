Lynda Booth’s “Fearless Food” Wins Prestigious Award in the Kingdom

"Fearless Food" by Lynda Booth, owner of Dublin Cookery School, is the recipient of the 2017 Listowel Food Fair Book of the Year Award in association with Hodges Figgis.

The award was established in 2008 as a result of the Co Kerry town's rich literary and culinary history. Not only is the town home to one of Ireland's longest running food fairs, but it also hosts Listowel Writers' Week, Ireland's premier literary festival.

The judging committee was chaired by Jimmy Deenihan who founded Listowel Food Fair in 1995 when he was Minister of State for Food and Rural Development and is the current festival chairman. Mr Deenihan said that the judging panel was unanimous in it decision. "The judges were very impressed by 'Fearless Food's' quality writing, creative and accessible recipes, overall design and striking photography. It follows in a long line of many wonderful cookbooks including the inaugural winner 'Cornucopia at home' by Eleanor Heffernan."

Ms Booth was presented with the award, which is sponsored by Tipperary Crystal, at Hodges Figgis Bookstore, Dawson Street, Dublin, where it was launched in October 2017, by Jimmy Deenihan. Ms Booth will attend a number of events during the 2017 Listowel Food Fair including the annual awards ceremony on Friday 10 November in the Listowel Arms Hotel. Last week 'Fearless Food' was shortlisted for the Bord Gais Energy Irish Book Award 'Cookbook of the Year' Award. Voting closes at midday on 23rd November so why not pop over and gove them a vote!

Full information on the book is available on the Dublin Cookery School website which you can find here and is also available from their website and all good book stores nationwide.