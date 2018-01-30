Lovers’ Luxury at Dylan Dublin

Surprise that special someone with a five star Valentine’s Day retreat at the delightful Dylan Hotel in the heart of Dublin City.

This Valentine’s day, rediscover romance and treat that special someone to the ultimate five star experience they deserve. Celebrate love in style and elegance by unwinding in the luxurious surroundings of Dylan, one of Dublin’s finest five star boutique hotels, and indulge in a dining experience like no other at the most romantic time of the year.

Illuminated by candlelight, enjoy exquisite fine dining at Tavern Restaurant, which offers the ideal setting for an intimate and unforgettable night. Delight the senses with an indulgent six-course tasting menu, created by Head Chef Mark Bodie, and relax in the Dylan bar with a carefully crafted selection of cocktails or toast to your sweetheart with a glass of bubbles. Guests can then retire to one of the uniquely designed rooms to relax and unwind in complete comfort.

To complete this perfect romantic stay, wake from your loved-up slumber to a delicious breakfast and reminisce about your very own love story created at Dylan before departing.

Dylan’s Valentine’s Day Package Includes:

- Overnight luxury accommodation

- Six-course tasting menu in Tavern Restaurant

- Full Irish Breakfast

- Full access to fitness centre

- Complimentary Wifi

Rooms start from €299, to book contact Dylan Hotel's reservation team. Dylan's website can be accessed through their Good Food Ireland profile page here.