Love & Luxury this Valentine's Day at The Shelbourne Hotel

Enjoy love and luxury on February 14th with The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin, who will endeavour to make your Valentine's Day magical!

1) The Shelbourne Hotel’s Love & Luxury Package.

Enjoy a truly luxurious overnight stay with your Valentine on February 14th, 2018 with The Shelbourne Hotel’s Love & Luxury Package.

This enchanting package includes opulent accommodation with a sweet rose petal turndown and delicious breakfast to follow the next morning. Enjoy a bottle of Champagne in your room to welcome you on arrival and indulge in a Three Course Valentine’s Dinner for Two in The Saddle Room Restaurant.

For more information on this package or to make a booking, please contact The Shelbourne Hotel’s reservations team.

Rates from €399 in Deluxe Guest Room. Terms and conditions apply. Rates are per room per night. Valid for one night stay on the 14th of February 2018 only. Booking is subject to availability. Please quote package reference code ‘ROM’ on booking enquiry.

2) Valentine’s Day Dinner in The Saddle Room Restaurant at The Shelbourne Hotel

The Saddle Room Restaurant at The Shelbourne Hotel invites you to enjoy a delectable dining experience in a relaxed atmosphere this Valentine’s Day.

This menu, specially created by Executive Head Chef, Garry Hughes, allows you to choose to indulge in House Cured Castletownbere Salmon to start, Roast Manor Farm Chicken for your Main Course, or delve into a delicate Warm Chocolate Fondant for Dessert.

Valentine’s Day Three Course Dinner Menu Price: €69 per person.

Terms and conditions apply. The Valentine’s Day Dinner Menu is available on February 14th, 2018 only. Booking is subject to availability.

Get in contact and discover more about The Shelbourne Hotel by visiting their Good Food Ireland profile page here >>