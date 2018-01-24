Love is in the Air this Valentine's Day at BrookLodge & Macreddin Village

Love is in the air...
Stay with BrookLodge & Macreddin Village on Valentine's Night for Bed & Breakfast with Dinner in the Strawberry Tree, Ireland's first certified Organic & Wild Restaurant.
This special offer includes:
All residents can enjoy the full use of The Thermal Suite at The Wells Spa complimentary which includes heated loungers, indoor to outdoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna and not forgetting a dip in our outdoor hot tub.
Cost of package: From €170pps
Weekend Supplement Applies.
Available: 14th, 15th and 16th of February 2018.
