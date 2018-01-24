Love is in the Air this Valentine's Day at BrookLodge & Macreddin Village

Love is in the air...

Stay with BrookLodge & Macreddin Village on Valentine's Night for Bed & Breakfast with Dinner in the Strawberry Tree, Ireland's first certified Organic & Wild Restaurant.

This special offer includes:

A 60 minute Treatment each at The Wells Spa.This unique Sensory Experience includes the benefits of a BABOR Back Massage, promoting relaxation and mental wellbeing; followed by a luxurious BABOR Facial to cleanse, hydrate and maintain youthful skin.

Each bedroom will receive a BABOR Hydra Plus Active Fluid Ampoule Gift Set to enjoy (RRP €36).

All residents can enjoy the full use of The Thermal Suite at The Wells Spa complimentary which includes heated loungers, indoor to outdoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna and not forgetting a dip in our outdoor hot tub.

Cost of package: From €170pps

Weekend Supplement Applies.

Available: 14th, 15th and 16th of February 2018.

Discover more about BrookLodge & Macreddin Village on their Good Food Ireland Profile Page here >>