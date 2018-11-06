Lough Erne Resort add the Magic of Christmas to their Luxury Afternoon Tea

Lough Erne Resort adds a dash of Christmas magic to its Afternoon Tea

The limited edition Festive Afternoon Tea from Lough Erne Resort in Co Fermanagh, brings together a delectable mix of savoury snacks, sweet fancies and spicy teas which are sure to make merry mouths water this Christmas season.

The savoury stand doesn’t disappoint in featuring the local produce now expected from Executive Chef Noel McMeel and his team including Fermanagh Chicken & White Peach on White Bread, Smoked Glenarm Irish Salmon served on Guinness Wheaten Bread, a festive Ham Hock & Cranberry Fritter, served with Apple Butter and Pickled Onion, and a Duck Egg & Onion Brioche.

Sweet-toothed guests will delight at the Caramel Zephyr Banoffee, Raspberry, Mixed Spice & Vanilla Éclair, Christmas Tanzanie Chocolate & Clove Tarte, a White Chocolate Cinnamon Yule Log and Christmas Bon Bon.

A selection of teas has been specially curated as the perfect accompaniment including an extravagant Irish Whiskey Cream, a combination of whiskey, cocoa and Assam tea for those looking for some extra festive cheer and also a Ginger Orange Chai, a spicy tea designed to add sparkle and warmth.

The Festive Afternoon Tea experience is available from 1st December to 31st December for £29 per person. For those looking to add a touch of glamour, include a glass of Prosecco for £37 or Champagne for £43. Booking can be made directly with Lough Erne Resort.

BOOKINGS - Quote GFI when booking Email: reservations@lougherneresort.com Tel: +44 (0)28 6632 3230

