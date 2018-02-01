Live Music 'Bertha Sessions' at Ballyvolane House

Ballyvolane House are delighted to announce the first Bertha Sessions, live music event with curry in the barn at Ballyvolane House on Friday, 9th February 2018 and they would love for you to join them!

Local band 'MORNING NIGHTCAP' will perform live in the old stone barn located in the farmyard at Ballyvolane House. The doors open at 7.30pm. The curry will be served at 8pm and the band will perform after food.

The team at Ballyvolane House hope you will join them for what promises to be a fun evening of fantastic tunes, tipples and curry, not to mention the company!

Time: 7.30pm - 12.30am

Price: €20 per person, tickets can be purchased by contacting Ballyvolane House directly.

