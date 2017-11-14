Let's Talk About Diabetes

November is Diabetes Awareness month in Ireland, with today being World Diabetes Day. Various events have been taking place around the country, to raise awareness of this debilitating illness, plus how to recognise signs and symptoms and what we can do if we or someone we know is diabetic.



WHAT IS DIABETES MELLITUS

The name of this illness is made up of two ancient words - ‘diabetes’ which means excessive urination and ‘mellitus’, meaning honey. Together they make a description of an illness which is caused by insufficiency or lack of insulin. According to the Diabetes Ireland website, ‘Insulin acts like a key to open the doors into your cells, letting sugar (glucose) in. In diabetes, the pancreas makes too little insulin to enable all the sugar in your blood to get into your muscle and other cells to produce energy. If sugar can’t get into the cells to be used, it builds up in the bloodstream. Therefore, diabetes is characterized by high blood sugar (glucose) levels.’



,

Diabetes Mellitus is the most common form of diabetes, categorized into two types. Diabetes Ireland explains them as such:

Type 1 diabetes tends to occur in childhood or early adult life, and always requires treatment with insulin injections. It is caused by the body’s own immune system destroying the insulin-making cells (beta-cells) of the pancreas.

Type 2 diabetes usually develops slowly in adulthood. It is progressive and can sometimes be treated with diet and exercise, but more often, Type 2 diabetes may require anti-diabetic medicine and/or insulin injections.

A full explanation of diabetes, with a list of risk factors associated with the condition, can be found on the Diabetes Ireland website at www.diabetes.ie.

,

PREDIABETES

Diagnosed cases of diabetes are usually preceded by Prediabetes. There may be no symptoms as such, but carrying excess weight around the waist can be an early indicator of risk.

,

It’s easy to measure your waistline at home to see if you could be in the risk group. All you need is a normal tape measure. It may also be helpful to have another person to do it with you. Diabetes Ireland instructs waist measurement to be taken as follows:

1. Expose the skin around your middle.

2. Put your finger at the top of your hip bone, hold the start of the tape measure there.

,

3. Bring the tape measure all the way around your body, level with your belly button.

4. Make sure it’s not too tight and that it’s straight, even at the back.

5. Breathe normally while doing Step 1 to 4.

6. Breathe out and check the number on the tape measure right after you finish the exhale.

A healthy waist measurement is less than 32 inches/80cm for a female and less than 37 inches/95 centimetres for a male.

If you find your waist measurement is larger than these indicators, it may be a good move to see a doctor who can advise you on the next steps. The first one would be to lose the excess weight. After that, there are blood tests which can be done to show whether further investigations or treatments need to follow.

,

WORLD DIABETES DAY

World Diabetes Day takes place on Tuesday 14th November. This is the highlight of Diabetes Awareness month in Ireland. If you are in Dublin, the largest diabetes screening of the year will be run by Diabetes Ireland in Dundrum Town Centre. If you have any concerns that you may be at risk or just simply want to get reassurance and advice, pop along to the screening, running between 10am and 4pm or 6pm to 8pm.

,

Other screenings, coffee mornings and fundraisers are running all over the country for the rest of this month, with a full list of venues and events on the Diabetes Ireland website.

DIABETES AND YOUR DIET

As with most health conditions, what you eat can be essential to how you manage your symptoms. A healthy lifestyle and good food choices are essential to maintaining good health.

,

If you suffer from Type 2 Diabetes, you don’t need any special foods or diets to be able cope with your illness. What you do need though, is to eat well and regularly. Diabetes Ireland advises regulating portion sizes, and sticking to a diet which is low in refined sugars and fat. Low fat options of favourite foods, and the inclusion of natural foods and whole grain breads and cereals make a huge difference to health for diabetics. Energy comes from wholegrain breads, and potatoes, rather than from high sugar high fat foods.

,

There is plenty of advice in the Diabetes Ireland booklets ‘Healthy Eating for people with Type 2 Diabetes’ and ‘Getting Active for Better Health’, both of which are available to download online.

You can also learn about food groups, including which foods are categorised as carbohydrates, sugars, fat and protein and how to use them in your diet.