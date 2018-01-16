Leahy Beekeeping Approved to the Good Food Ireland Collection

Good Food Ireland are delighted to welcome Leahy Beekeeping, producers of Slieve Aughty Honey to the Good Food Ireland Collection. Leahy Beekeeping join an exclusive collection of producers, producing honey that is like an elixir of fragrant flavours and nuances, gained from the wild heathers, wild flowers and shrubs which dominate the Sliabh Aughty range. Here is a taste of Galway in a jar.

To hear Noel speak about his bees is like listening to a passionate story teller weaving a magical tale. When he says the bees defy the whole dynamics of normal flight, it makes you want to actually see it happening. He has a fourth generation beekeeper cousin in New Zealand, and the pair spend hours talking bees! Harvesting the honey requires carefully removing the honeycombs from the hives. These are then placed in a stainless steel diffuser, which spins to allow the honey to flow from the honeycombs, to be decanted into buckets which are labelled and dated. From here, the honey is left to crystallise which brings out the flavours and allows the honey to darken and mellow. Before bottling, the honey must be returned to the temperature of the hive, so it regains normal consistency. No wonder top chefs and specialist food outlets are crying out for the stuff.

