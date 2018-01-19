Ladies Night Goes to the Movies at Fratelli Ristorante at Galgorm Resort & Spa

Looking for your next big night out with the girls? Galgorm Resort & Spa, Northern Ireland are holding their monthly Ladies Night at the Movies throughout 2018, a perfect way to catch up with your besties.

Galgorm Resort and Spa combines an old manor house with contemporary extensions on an estate of native trees and fields, with the majestic River Maine running through the magnificent grounds. Located a short drive from Belfast city, Galgorm is a lovely place to visit to get away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. With a variety of dining options, it's a great place for the discerning diner to grab a meal. Fratelli Ristorante, the resort's Italian restaurant, offers the favourite dishes of Italian cuisine which marries perfectly with the top quality local produce at hand. From delicious woodfired pizzas to pasta and risotto dishes full of flavour, you'll be more than satisfied in the fun and relaxing setting of Fratelli Ristorante.

Looking for inspiration for your next get together with the girls? Well Galgorm's dedicated team have organised a monthly Ladies Night at the Movies. For £25.00 per person, you can enjoy a main course meal at Fratelli Ristorante, glass of wine, mini dessert buffet and a private movie screening. Sounds like a great way to spend an evening right? Ladies Night at the Movies takes place monthly with the next screening taking place on February 13th with a viewing of Magic Mike. A popular offering at Galgorm, make sure to book your night at the movies early to avoid disappointment!

Here are the listings over the coming year for Ladies Night at the Movies:

Magic Mike - 13th February 2018

Legally Blonde - 6th March 2018

Clueless - 3rd April 2018

Bridesmaids - 1st May 2018

The Notebook - 5th June 2018

Dirty Dancing - 3rd July 2018

Pretty Woman - 7th August 2018

Ghost - 4th September 2018

Mean Girls - 2nd October 2018

The Rocky Horror Picture Show - 30th October 2018

How to lose a guy in 10 days - 6th November 2018

Love Actually - 4th December 2018

For those who would like to get together with their group of friends but aren't available on the movie days, fear not as Ladies Night sans movie takes place each Tuesday Night at Fratelli Ristorante. Enjoy a catchup up and a delicous meal and a drink with your friends from £14.95.

Discover more about Galgorm Resort & Spa here >>