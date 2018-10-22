Kylemore Abbey Awarded to the Good Food Ireland Collection

Kylemore Abbey, Co. Galway has recently been awarded into the Good Food Ireland Collection. Kylemore Abbey joins a large collection of hotels, restaurants, cafes, cookery schools and food & drink producers who prioritise the use of Irish food in their establishments.

It’s no wonder that Kylemore Abbey is one of the West of Ireland’s most popular tourist attractions, this stunning country style manor, located in Connemara, Co. Galway proclaims the beauty, romance and sophistication of the Victorian era. Its fascinating history never fails to amaze those who visit its grounds.

Kylemore Abbey is open to the public, who are invited to explore its restored ground floor rooms with all its Victorian elegance and grandeur.

The excellence of Kylemore Abbey is equalled by its exceptional food offering, which makes tribute to Kylemore's Victorian history with its menu and food style. Expect to devour delicate quiches and mouthwatering desserts when eating on Kylemore grounds. The large variety of fresh seasonal food that’s grown in the Walled Garden is used to full effect across the menus at Kylemore Abbey’s various eateries.

Discover more about Kylemore Abbey on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.