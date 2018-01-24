From their humble beginnings in a basement on Fitzwilliam Street, Derry and Sally-Anne Clarke have created a real shining star in the culinary lexicon of Irish restaurants. l'Ecrivain is a timelessly stylish restaurant with a comfortable bar, private dining rooms and a charming covered roof terrace. Derry and his team use well-sourced local ingredients to create simple, delicious dishes with a definite French influence. It is no wonder that it has received so many awards over the years including a coveted Michelin Star.

Now l'Ecrivain are giving you the opportunity to experience the skill and expertise that goes into each and every dish that is served at this award winning restaurant. 'The Kitchen' at l'Ecrivain, is a private Dining Room with a 'Live Kitchen'. It's ideal for Corporate and Private functions or indeed just to get together with friends. This is a new venture and different from the main restaurant. You can look and learn while you eat and enjoy the food being prepared in front of you. Whatever is cooked for Starter, Main Course and Dessert is what you will eat (allergies and intolerances will be accomodated on the day). You can ask questions and have interraction with the chef about any of the dishes on offer.

A minimum of 12 guests is required - the room can accommodate up to 20 people. Cooking/preparation displayed onto two large screens within the room. All the cooking will be done in the room by one of l'Ecrivain's senior chefs. Price on application. Menu tailored to suit the occasion.

Dinner is priced at €75.00 per person.

Lunch is priced at €45.00 per person.

