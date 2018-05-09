Kids Summer Camps at Airfield Estate

One of the highlights of the summer season is the fantastic kids summer camps that Airfield Estate, Dublin organise each year. 2018 sees their biggest and best offering as five hands on and action packed camps have been organised.

Attention all parents! Summer school holidays are just around the corner and it's time to start thinking about how to best to keep young minds engaged and active during the coming months. Airfield Estate and their dedicated educational team have been busy compiling a set of five summer camps, that will appeal to all interests, all of which will be hands-on and action-packed, with campers exploring, building, experimenting and investigating Airfield Estate’s fields, farm and gardens. Check out the range of camps on offer from Airfield Estate below:

Explorers Camp:

Age 5-8 Camp: 9-13 July | 7-10 Aug (4 days) | Age 8-12 Camp: 16-20 July

During the Explorers Science Camp, busy campers will spend a week experiencing what it's like to be a scientist, while at the same time, exploring the Airfield farm, gardens and natural habitats. Working with the education team, junior explorers will experiment with crazy concoctions, discover how to make rain resistant shelters, explore concepts of building and construction, and carry out lots of experiments.

Adventures Camp:

Age 5-8 Camp: 9-13 July | 30 July – 3 August | 20-24 August | Age 8-12 Camp: 13-17 August

On the Adventurers Camp, campers will be immersed in all aspects of Airfield Estate. They will spend the week out and about on the estate exploring the gardens, farm and natural spaces. Working with the education team, campers will learn about how animals are cared for and how the gardens are tended. They will investigate how nature is hard at work and how Airfield create food from the seasonal produce grown at the Estate.

Art Camp:

Age 5-8 Camp: 16-20 July | Age 8-12 Camp: 23-27 July

At the Airfield Artists Camp, campers will go on an adventure through Airfield Estate that will develop their creativity and build on their skills. Using and interacting with all the areas of the estate, from the house to the farm and from the gardens to their nature spaces, the campers will be inspired and challenged to create their own tools with which to create wonderful art pieces.

Forest School:

Age 5-8 Camp: 16-20 July | 23-27 July | 13-17 August | Age 8-12 Camp: 7-10 August (4 day camp)

During the Forest School, campers will get hands-on with the forest environment and learn how to survive in the wilderness and work with nature to create shelter, food and fun. Using Forest School principles, the Airfield education team will encourage campers to explore the nature areas of Airfield Estate, learn skills like fort building and foraging, and spend a week developing their relationship with the natural world.

Farm to Fork Camp:

Age 5-8 Camp: 30 July – 3 August | 13-17 August | Age 8-12 Camp: 20-24 August

During the Field to Fork camp, children will spend the week exploring the route that food takes from the farm and garden to the table, and will put their knowledge into practice by cooking some delicious dishes. Airfield's education team will lead campers around the estate so they can discover where milk and meat comes from and what’s growing in the food gardens. They will encourage campers to taste new foods, use their senses to learn about fruit and vegetables and prepare healthy snacks.

Summer Camp Costs:

5 day price 4 day price

Child: €145 Child: €115

Child Sibling €135 Child Sibling €105

Member Child: €135 Member Child: €105

Member Child Sibling: €125 Member Child Sibling: €95

Each camp will run from 9.30 am – 2.30pm daily

To book, visit the Airfield Estate website which can be found on their Good Food Ireland profile page here >>