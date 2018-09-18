Kelly's Puddings Go 'All Ireland' with Lidl

Good Food Ireland provider, Kelly's of Newport Artisan Butchers Co. Mayo are now available country wide through their Wild Atlantic Black and White Puddings with Lidl's Kick Start programme.

From Monday 17th September, Kelly’s Wild Atlantic Black and White puddings will be on Lidl shelves throughout the nation as part of the supermarket’s Kick Start programme. It’s the first time Kelly’s award winning puddings have been on sale in all 32 counties. Kelly’s Wild Atlantic puddings contain seaweed giving a subtly different flavour.

Kick Start is a supplier development programme which Lidl run in conjunction with Bord Bia. It aims to give Irish food and drink suppliers a chance to showcase their products and grow their business through Lidl stores across the country. This is the second year the programme has run and the second time Kelly’s have been involved.

The Kelly’s product range includes black and white puddings, vegetarian pudding, Wild Atlantic seaweed puddings, pork sausages and five speciality sausage flavours. It also includes a breakfast pack with mini puddings and six sausages – the perfect breakfast for two. Kelly’s products are available in SuperValu and Centra stores country wide, selected Dunnes Stores and speciality food stores. They can also be purchased online, through their website.

