Kelly's Butchers of Newport Launch Breakfast Pack

Hot on the heels of winning the Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards in the Meat Category, Kelly’s Butchers have launched The All Day Breakfast Pack aimed at smaller households. Containing two mini Kelly’s Puddings (one black and one white) and six Kelly’s Breakfast Pork Sausages, it’s breakfast in a box. All the products are award winners many times over so the quality is guaranteed. The handy new pack was launched by Georgina Campbell, food writer and President of the Irish Food Writers Guild.

“We listen to our customers”, says Seán Kelly, “They asked us for convenience and that’s exactly what we’re giving them. It’s breakfast in a box for two people – Kelly’s breakfast of course”. Seán Kelly runs the 80 year old family business with his brother Seamus and two sons Cormac and Kenneth. Daughter Shauna runs Kelly’s Kitchen cafe next door. Customers can choose their meat in Kelly’s Butchers shop and have it cooked and served up to them in Kelly’s Kitchen. That’s food inches rather than food miles.

Kelly’s All Day Breakfast Pack includes:

- 1 mini Kelly’s White Pudding (140g)

- 1 mini Kelly’s Black Pudding (140g)

- 6 Kelly’s Breakfast Pork Sausages

Kelly’s Breakfast Packs are available in Super Valu, many Dunnes Stores around the country and online from their website.

Also launched last week was the Kelly’s Dinner Sausage Sixer – six award winning Kelly’s Pork Sausages (227g) in a perfect half pound pack. It’s an ideal size for any time that a full pound of sausages is just too much - for small fridges, small appetites, singletons, senior citizens and sausage lovers everywhere. It also cuts out the possibility of open packs going out of date at the back of the fridge. Kelly’s Dinner Sausage Sixers are available in Dunnes Stores in the west of Ireland and on the website.

Discover more about Kelly's Butchers of Newport on their Good Food Ireland page here.

