Kate's Brown Scones from Kate's Kitchen Sligo

Pre-heat oven 180c

Add all your dry ingredients to a large mixing bowl and mix.

Dice up your butter and add to the flour mix - rub the flour and butter together with your fingertips until it resembles breadcrumbs.

Add mixed seeds and mix through.

Add your egg (lightly whisked)

Start adding your milk, mixing with a spoon until the dough comes together in the bowl, you might not need it all.

Turn the dough out onto your floured surface.

Roll out dough until about 1 inch thick and cut out rounds with your scone cutter.

Keep repeating this until all the dough is used up. 8-10 scones approx

Space them out on a baking sheet lined with greaseproof paper, wash with a little egg wash and sprinkle with seeds.

Bake for 20 min or so until golden and enjoy !!



Top Tip - this freeze so well uncooked, make a batch and pop a few in the freezer for again!