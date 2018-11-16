Kate's Brown Scones from Kate's Kitchen Sligo
Pre-heat oven 180c
Add all your dry ingredients to a large mixing bowl and mix.
Dice up your butter and add to the flour mix - rub the flour and butter together with your fingertips until it resembles breadcrumbs.
Add mixed seeds and mix through.
Add your egg (lightly whisked)
Start adding your milk, mixing with a spoon until the dough comes together in the bowl, you might not need it all.
Turn the dough out onto your floured surface.
Roll out dough until about 1 inch thick and cut out rounds with your scone cutter.
Keep repeating this until all the dough is used up. 8-10 scones approx
Space them out on a baking sheet lined with greaseproof paper, wash with a little egg wash and sprinkle with seeds.
Bake for 20 min or so until golden and enjoy !!
Top Tip - this freeze so well uncooked, make a batch and pop a few in the freezer for again!