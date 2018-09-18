Joe's Farm Crisps Approved to the Good Food Ireland Collection

Co. Cork based food producer, Joe's Farm Crisps has recently been approved to the Good Food Ireland Collection. Joe's Farm Crisps joins a vast island of Ireland collection of hotels, restaurants, cafes, cookery schools and fellow food producers who prioritise the use of Irish in their establishments.

Cork couple Joe and Sandra Burns have created a refreshing take on the ever-popular Irish crisp, as one of our favourite snacks now includes veggies such as carrots, beetroot and parsnip, all found in an enticing mix of a packet of Joe’s Farm Crisps.

A need for diversification and a need to add more value for money on top quality produce was the driving force behind the development of Joe’s Farm Crisps. Founded in 2014 by Joe and Sandra Burns, Joe’s Farm Crisps came alive after a particularly difficult time for the couple and their vegetable farm. 2012 was the year of the infamous price war which saw prominent food stores around the country trying to better rivals for pricing on fresh vegetables. This event had a profound impact on Joe and Sandra who found the situation to no longer be financially viable for earning a living and keeping the farm going.

As Sandra states, ‘their backs were to the wall’ and they started to look at doing something else with their produce. The idea of convenience appealed to them as they felt from experience with their own young family, most modern Irish families want something quick, yet filling, healthy and fresh to eat as snacks or at mealtimes.

Sandra fondly jokes about the founding of Joe’s Farm Crisps, as a combination of random events that culminated in producing these deliciously addictive veggie snacks. During their research, Sandra recalled Joe’s sister living in Boston, bringing home a packet of vegetable crisps on a visit years before. The couple began experimenting in their kitchen with making their own crisps. Initially this was just for their kids’ birthdays. From here, friends and other parents were so wowed by the taste of these crisps they wanted to be able purchase them on an ongoing basis.

Read more about Joe's Farm Crisps on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.