Jenny Flynn's Humble Christmas Trifle - Faithlegg

To make the jelly base

Allow the gelatine to bloom in ice cold water

Warm the syrup with the spices

Cube the sponge and put in the base of the trifle mould with cherries

Put soften gelatine in the syrup a little bit of sherry or crème de cassis can be added if you like it

Strain over the sponge and allow to set in the fridge

To make the custard

Boil the cream, beat the egg yolks sugar and scraped vanilla pod together until light and fluffy

Pour over some of the boiled cream continue whisking until all cream has been added then return to

the heat and heat gently until coats back of a spoon

Strain and allow to cool before pouring on the set jelly

Whisk the cream and put on top of the custard

Leave in fridge overnight to see allow layers to set together

Garnish with fresh cherries mint and chocolate

This is a base of any trifle if you don’t like cherries as the base you can use strawberry or any fruit. Jenny loves cherries especially around Christmas, you can also add chocolate to the custard mixture you have endless ideas with this one.