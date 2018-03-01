It's an Indoor Block Party and Open Market in the Meatpacking District - March 8 in NYC

Love Downtown? Here’s a delicious event to put on your calendar. The Meatpacking District Business Improvement District will be holding their annual ‘indoor block party’ and fundraiser Open Market at Highline Stages, 441 West 14th Street, New York City on March 8, 2018 from 6:30pm – 10:30pm to celebrate the local business community.

The event is all about shopping, dining , drinking and community… all under one booth. Open Market raises funds that go towards the sanitation and beautification of the Meatpacking District.

You can expect 25+ area restaurants and bars, sample sale shopping from high-end retailers, entry into the silent auction, and music by Coco and Breezy. Fashionistas can purchase VIP tickets offer early access to shop the sample sales, an exclusive hospitality experience by SoHo House, a buy-it-now option for the silent auction, a gift bag filled will brand products, and guaranteed access to the VIP after party at TAO Downtown.



Four area VIPs serve as co-chairs for Open Market: Diane von Furstenberg, Founder and Co-Chairman of DVF; Andrew Rosen, Founder and CEO of Theory; Gary Kline, Co-Owner and CEO of Highline Stages; and Mazdack Rassi, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Milk. In addition, they will be joined by a host committee that includes a who’s who of the Meatpacking District and its supporters.

Participants include:

Food & Drink: L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon, Santina, Corkbuzz, Megu, Sixpoint, The Standard Biergarten, Bagatelle, Bodega Negra, Fig & Olive, Catch, La Sirena, TAO Downtown, Sherry B Dessert Studio, SoHo House, Bubby’s, STK Downtown and more

Fashion & Retail: Theory, Rag & Bone, DVF, Alice & Olivia, Helmut Lang, Lilla P, The Kooples, Trina Turk/Mr Turk and more!





Technology & Lifestyle: Samsung, Lexus, Caudalie, Kikkerland, Chelsea Market Baskets, and more

General Admission tickets are $150 and include a $25 shopping credit value during Open Market. VIP tickets are available for $350 and include a $50 shopping credit. For tickets, openmarketnyc.com