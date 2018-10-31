Irish Salmon on the World Stage at Taste of the World at The Breeders Cup

Good Food Ireland will put Irish Salmon from The Irish Organic Salmon Company in Co Donegal, centre stage at the prestigious "Taste of the World Experience" at the Breeders’ Cup World Horse Racing Championships, which takes place on Thursday night, November 1st 2018 in the Speed Art Museum in Louisville, Kentucky, USA.

Chefs Ed Cooney, The Merrion Hotel and Maurice Keller Good Food Ireland's International Ambassador will serve "Citrus Cured Organic Irish Salmon with Dillisk Mayonnaise, Avocado Puree and Soda Bread Croutons" to 1500 invited guests from the worlds of horse racing and breeding together with celebrities and media. The Taste of the World Experience will be featured during a broadcast on NBC-TV.

This is the 8th year in succession that Good Food Ireland has been invited by Breeders Cup Director and acclaimed US TV Chef and Restaurateur Bobby Flay to represent Ireland's food produce and cuisine.

Good Food Ireland will join top international chefs representing the cuisines of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, UAE, United Kingdom, United States and Venezuela.

"Irish Salmon has a wonderful reputation in the US and I am delighted that Good Food Ireland will showcase it to international guests and a global TV audience" says Margaret Jeffares, Founder, Good Food Ireland.

Established in 2006 Good Food Ireland has highlighted exceptional local produce and cuisine directing international visitors to its awarded Collection. Pioneering the farm to table movement in Ireland it is today the trusted guarantee for premium food experiences in Ireland. For more information visit www.goodfoodireland.com.

