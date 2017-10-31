Irish Food on a World Stage

Ireland's food produce and culinary cuisine will be centre stage at a "Taste of the World Experience", the most prestigious culinary event during the Breeders’ Cup World Horse Racing Championships, the richest two days in sports, on November 3rd in Del Mar, San Diego, USA.

Good Food Ireland® has been invited by Breeders' Cup acclaimed US TV Chef Bobby Flay to host an Ireland tasting station and join top international chefs representing the cuisines of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, UAE, United Kingdom, United States and Venezuela.

Irish TV Chef and Author Martin Shanahan, of Fishy Fishy Restaurant in Kinsale and Ed Cooney, Executive Chef of The Merrion Hotel, Dublin will represent Good Food Ireland®. Some 1500 guests will enjoy a tasting of "Twice Baked Kerrygold Dubliner Cheese Soufflé with Ballymaloe Relish", the ingredients being flown from Ireland to California. The Ireland tasting event will be featured during the broadcast on NBC-TV.

"This is as good as it gets, Ireland's food produce and culinary cuisine showcased on a world stage to international guests and a global TV audience. Ireland is a key destination in the thoroughbred racing and breeding world and many of the guests at this event will visit Ireland in 2018. It is our aim to direct them to the Good Food Ireland® trust mark "says Margaret Jeffares, Founder, Good Food Ireland®.

Good Food Ireland® has for over ten years identified Ireland’s exceptional local produce and showcased its culinary cuisine to international visitors. It is fully committed to the ongoing promotion of authentic local food experiences and to Ireland's agri-food culture, bringing people together and benefiting Irish restaurants, businesses, farms and rural communities.

