Ireland's National Burger Festival Returns This Week Sponsored by Ballymaloe Foods

Still feeling those pesky January Blues? Well the National Burger Festival sponsored by Good Food Ireland providers, Ballymaloe Foods, is taking place this week. What better way to beat the blues than biting into a juicy burger this weekend?

Ballymaloe Foods are proud to be sponsoring the National Burger Festival again this year which is run by Festival Crew who have previously organised Cork Food Festival, Oktoberfest Beag and Feast (Midleton Food Festival). The Burger Festival is taking place throughout Ireland from 22nd – 28th January. Across the week, bars, restaurants, cafes, hotels, fast food outlets and even butchers all across Ireland can create and showcase their version of ‘Ireland’s Best Burger’ within their own venue, making it accessible to anyone in the island of Ireland!

Over 90 venues have currently signed up. Over the duration of the festival, participating venues across the country are in with a chance of their signature burger creation being crowned ‘Ireland’s Best Burger’. The public will also get the opportunity to vote for their favourite burger using the hashtag #BurgerFest

Speaking about Burger Fest, Maxine Hyde, Sales & Marketing Manager of Ballymaloe Foods said, “We are thrilled to be part of such a fantastic festival again this year. The festival brings a great sense of excitement, fun and comradeship to the food and beverage industry at a time of year when people are feeling the post Christmas blues. It is such a great way to inject some excitement in to the industry and to encourage both customers and companies to engage and interact on a national level.”



