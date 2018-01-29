Indulge with the Burren Smokehouse Valentine's Hamper

The team at the award winning Burren Smokehouse in Co. Clare have created a decadent Valentine's Hamper for that special food lover in your life. Bringing together some of our favourite foods, such as their award winning smoked salmon and handmade Irish Chocolates, what better way to spend Valentine's Day than delving into this hamper full of delicious delicacies?

To make the gift more bespoke, make sure to include a message to your loved one as Burren Smokehouse will be more than happy to include a card. This can be done during the checkout process.



The gift selection contains:

90g Classic Burren Cold Smoked Irish Organic Salmon

90g Burren Hot Smoked Irish Organic Salmon with Spices

750ml bottle of Prosecco

2 different boxes of Sheridans Crackers

A box of Valentine Chocolates from Chez Emily

The cost is €69.00 plus freight (P&P)

Get ordering quick, to make sure you have this food lover's fantasy gift in time for February 14th!

To find out how to order or learn more about Burren Smokehouse, visit their Good Food Ireland profiel page here >>