Guide To The Little Extras Of Christmas

Perfect snacks to nibble by the fire. Pickles and preserves to accompany the Christmas Dinner. These are all the little extras that make Christmas special. Here’s a quick guide to what you need and where to find them.

Pickles And Chutneys

A selection of pickles, chutneys and preserves adds magic to the Christmas cheese board or a cold meat platter. Our preservers employ time honoured traditions to make their chutneys with fresh ingredients that were harvested in the growing season. You can find anything from a traditional fruit chutney to a rocking chilli relish that will knock your socks off!

Relish The Relishes

Ballymaloe Country Relish in Co. Cork is the name that trips off everyone’s tongue when it comes to smartening up a sandwich. Look no further for brightening up the leftover turkey sambos than this classic relish, made to an original recipe from Myrtle Allen.

Janet Drew of Janet’s Country Fayre has been making Christmas special for lots of people for many years, with her wonderful preserves and chutneys. Choose the Cheeseboard Chutney for your festive fromage. Go for the Beetroot Blush for a cold meat plate. Adorn the Spiced Beef sarnies with some Red Onion Marmalade. These and many more gems in a jar from this range are waiting to liven up your Christmas table!

Wild About in Co. Wexford have a holy host of seasonal preserves ready to adorn your festive fare. Try the Celtic Roots Chutney, flavoured with Guinness, to top a turkey sandwich. Pile the So Sloe Chutney onto the game meats of Christmas. Lighten the cheeseboard with some Raspberry Beret. All these products and more are made from fresh seasonal produce, grown or foraged by Fiona and Malcom Falconer at their home in Co. Wexford.

Veronica Molloy of Crossogue Preserves loves to produce the tracklements of Christmas. She loves it so much in fact, she’s devised a whole set of chutneys and jellies in a box that perfectly suit all your Christmas needs. Boxes are made up of a selection hand chosen by Veronica. To whet your appetite, the range includes favourites like Apple, Crab Apple, Damson and Port, Quince, Redcurrant Sloe and Gin jellies, and Irish Harvest Fruit, Fig and Apple or Sweet and Spicy Rhubarb Chutney.

Ordering one of these is like getting your very own Christmas present, beautifully packaged. You just don’t know what’s going to be in there! But you won’t be disappointed! You can also personalise a mixed box for yourself or to give as a gift. Boxes available to order online now, in time for Christmas.

Munchies and Crunchies

It’s unfathomable how, with all the food that’s around at Christmas, we still manage to get an attack of the munchies when we’re relaxing! We crave just that little something to nibble on while we watch the telly or play a board game with the folks. From a fireside feast of cheese, to a nibble with a movie, or just a little bite with a drink, these snacks satisfy all needs.

,

Crisps are an all time favourite any day of the week, none more so than Christmas. Where would we be without a few crisps alongside your cold turkey sarnie, or a bowlful to have with drinks? Keogh’s Crisps handmake their crisps from homegrown potatoes and each bag comes with a unique Spudnav to tell you which field the potatoes came from and the variety. That’s special.

Every bit of cheese needs a nice cracker to go with it. Your cheeseboard will be bare without some. There’s a whole range of lovely crackers and toasts to suit specific dietary requirements from The Foods of Athenry, Co. Galway.

,

Particularly seasonal are the Cranberry and Hazelnut Sodabread Toasts, which have a wonderful festive blend of flavours to suit any cheese, from creamy soft washed rind cheeses to a piece of mature Irish cheddar. They have a ownderful range of Gluten free hampers and products that include gluten free and vegan mince pies and much more - perfect for Christmas!

The traditionalist in you will appreciate Ditty’s Bakery Traditional or Smoked Oatcakes from Co. Derry. They make great bases for canapes and are good with smoked salmon, cheese or pates. Dinky nibbles for Christmas drinks parties cry out for a Ditty’s oatcake!

Many of our food producers create handmade relishes, chutneys and preserves especially for Chrismtas - Like Hargadons Chilli Honey, perfect for glazing the Christmas ham or adding to some cheese nibbles with figs! Keep an eye on our Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for news.