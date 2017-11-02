Great Festivals to Attend in November

If you haven’t done a festival yet this year, there’s still time to enjoy one in November. A couple of great foodie festivals coming up, plus choices for film buffs too. Plus, as the month comes to an end, it’s all about Christmas festival fun. Have a look at what’s around in your area this month.

CARLOW INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

This weekend sees the first ever Carlow International Film Festival kick off on Friday 3rd November, till Sunday 5th November. A selection of short films, music videos and workshop with Terry McMahon fills the programme of this new festival for 2017. Friday opens with the film BROKE at The Boneyard, starting at 7.15pm. Saturday morning includes a film making workshop at Carlow Library. From 2pm, Carlow Library shows a selection of short films.

Then at 6pm, the film Mousse will be followed by the acclaimed JFK the Badgeman Conspiracy with Director Q&A to follow. Sunday’s programme includes short film showings and concludes with a screening of the movie Nameless at 1.30pm, followed by Awards ceremony. Full details of programme can be found online

WATERFORD FILM FESTIVAL

The people of Waterford look forward to this festival, focussing specially on the magic of story weaving in short films. First established in 2007 by local filmmaker Stephen Byrne, this year’s festival runs from Friday 3rd November to Sunday 5th November. The Opening Night Wine Reception is followed by a Shorts programme of ten movies. Saturday sees a Q&A on Scriptwriting with IFTA Winner and Waterford native James Phelan. A second shorts programme runs afterwards at 2pm-5pm, with Shorts 3 on Saturday evening at 7.30pm. Sunday concludes with short films in the afternoon, including a Special Screening at 4.15pm of Ancient Lights, a new movie from last year’s winner Cashel Horgan. Awards will follow. Find out more on the Waterford Film Festival website.

Check out our members Bodega in Waterford City for a pre-movie bite to eat while you’re in town. Or pop into the Thomas Meagher Bar at The Granville Hotel for some bar food and great craic over the weekend.

LISTOWEL FOOD FAIR

Foodies one and all are welcome to the annual Listowel Food Fair in Co. Kerry. Celebrating 23 years, this year’s festival runs from 9th to 12th November. Opening night features TV Presenter and Actor Simon Delaney and local chef Lizzy Lyons. 2017 Rose of Tralee Jennifer Byrne will be in attendance. Throught the festival, a wealth of cookery demonstrations, food producers and food stalls for samplings and tastings.

BBC GOOD FOOD SHOW

If you fancy food on a grand scale, the BBC Good Food Show is a must! Taking place from 10th to 12th November at the Belfast Waterfront, top chefs like John Torode, Michel Roux Junior and Nadiya Hussein who rose to fame on the Great British Bake Off will strut their stuff Live in the Big Kitchen.

Plenty of Northern Ireland’s great food and drinks producers are on hand and live interviews and book signings from your favourite tv chefs and food authors.

CORK FILM FESTIVAL

Yet another festival to please movie goers, this time in Cork. Cork Film Festival is Ireland’s oldest film festival, continually pushing the boundaries in bringing brand new movies and short films to the screen. Running from 10th to 19th November, there’s plenty of opportunity to catch a screening over the week. Venues include The Everyman Theatre, Triskel Christchurch and Gate Cinema in Cork City. Family viewing includes Stephen Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind, still wowing audiences following its release in the 70’s.

Cork on Camera includes a selection of short fillms featuring city and country life in the Rebel city and county. The much anticipated International Shorts competition takes place over the week, with prize money to be won!

While you’re in Cork, sample some typical city hospitality and regional food with our members at The River Lee Hotel, Hayfield Manor Hotel, Maryborough Hotel and Farmgate Café at the English Market

WATERFORD WINTERVAL

Christmas is really kicking in from 17th November to 23rd December in Waterford. Waterford Winterval has all the magic you want for this special time of year. A full programme of free events includes the Winterval Christmas Market and story telling, among many others. Ticketed events feature Santa’s Kingdom, Horse Drawn Sleigh around Waterford, Winterval Express Train, Winterval on Ice and the Waterford Panto. This year’s production is the evergreen Snow White and the Seven Dwarves – with plenty of ‘He’s behind you!’ moments!