Gourmet Getaways at Maryborough Hotel & Spa This Valentine's Day

One of Cork's brightest gems, Maryborough Hotel & Spa, in the lovely suburb of Douglas have a special treat in store for loved up couples who visit them this Valentines Day.

This beautiful hotel and spa, home to a luxurious spa and award winning restaurant, is ideal for loved up couples who want to getaway, relax and enjoy some good food this Valentine's Day. The dedicated team at Maryborough, will endeavour to make your stay with them as peaceful and relaxing as possible. Check out their Romantic Valentine's Getaway package below:

Romantic Valentine's Getaway - €250 per couple

Enjoy one night’s accommodation with full Irish breakfast and delectable dinner in Bellini's restaurant.

B&B in a Deluxe Room

Gourmet Dinner in 2 AA Rosette Bellini's Restaurant

Glass of prosecco with dinner

Chocolate dipped Strawberries in your room on arrival

Reduced Spa Treatment Rates (€20 Spa Credit on a 55 minute treatment experience)

Complimentary use of Leisure Club (18m Pool, Sauna, Steam Room, Jacuzzi & 36 Station Technogym Gym)

Complimentary use of the Thermal Suites and Relaxation Rooms in the award winning ESPA Spa.

This Gourmet Escape can be booked on the Maryborough Hotel & Spa website which can be accessed on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.

Food & Wine Gastronomic Evening - February 13th

On February 13th, Maryborough Hotel & Spa are also hosting a Food & Wine Gastronomic Evening. Award winning Bellini’s Restaurant, in association with Tindal Wines, is hosting a gastronomic experience evening on Tuesday the 13th of February to celebrate the best in food and wine and the fabulous selection of Rioja wines. Bellini’s will be showcasing food excellence with a delicious tasting menu using the very finest local, seasonal produce. The food will be prepared by Head Chef Gemma Murphy, paired with some of the very finest wines from the Bodegas Luis Canas winery in the world-renowned Rioja wine region in Spain.

This special event will be hosted by wine writer John Wilson and will have Stanley A. Moss, Wine Maker & Wine Educator for Bodegas Luis Canas going through each wine and its individual story. Guests will enjoy a post dinner treat with a Black Twist Hard Coffee cocktail. Black Twist is a cold brew process mix with premium coffee and premium Irish whiskey made in Cork.

Tickets are €65 per person and the evening begins at 7pm with a Cava and Kalak vodka reception. Tickets can be purchased from the Maryborough Hotel & Spa website.

Discover more about Maryborough Hotel & Spa on their Good Food Ireland profile page here >>