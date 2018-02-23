Good Food Ireland Announce touRRoir18

TG4’s weather girl Cáitlín Nic Aoidh brings sunlight on the announcement of touRRoir18, a cross sector global forum by Good Food Ireland on Food Tourism & Culture for Galway April 23rd- 24th 2018

touRRoir is a cross sector Global Forum on Food Tourism and Culture and it comes to Galway for the first time on April 23rd and 24th 2018. A Good Food Ireland event, touRRoir 18 will be hosted in the National University of Ireland Galway to coincide with Galway’s designation as European Region of Gastronomy as Galway continues to grow its international status in all three sectors of food, tourism and culture as the city and county build up to Galway European Capital of Culture 2020.

touRRoir is the world’s leading international symposium bringing together thought leaders, experienced practitioners and change agents for a unique cross sector dialogue on how through the inextricable link of these three sectors, companies can grow business, local communities can flourish and destinations can ensure a more successful and sustainable economic future.

Margaret Jeffares, Founder and Managing Director, Good Food Ireland says “Food, Tourism and Culture represent giant “industries” in their own right and combined, account for the lion’s share of global employment, while their cross-sector effect on businesses and communities and their economies and social fabric is hugely significant”.

She goes on to say “Consumers search for authenticity and truth in terms of product, service and experience will have a major focus on the touRRoir18 theme “A Unified Force for Good: Food Tourism and Culture”. The quest for authenticity combined with a growing awareness of our increasingly fragile physical and socio-political environments and increasing concern of the long term effects of technology disruption is raising major policy questions at the highest levels particularly in these three major economic sectors – Food, Tourism and Culture. All of which will have healthy debate at touRRoir18 on April 23rd and 24th in NUI Galway”.

touRRoir will bring ground breaking leaders in Food, Tourism and Culture from three continents to descend on Galway for this highly emotive forum which aims to strengthen the existing ties between the increasingly cross dependent sectors. Business operators, food producers, farmers, tourism and hospitality operators and cultural programmers in Ireland will have the opportunity to meet key and highly influential international food experts, leading cultural figures and worldwide travel industry specialists over the two day global forum at NUI Galway.

“Good Food Ireland’s touRRoir18 is particularly significant for Galway in this it’s year as European Region of Gastronomy and is the perfect destination for such discussion at the heart of the Wild Atlantic Way. Galway’s acknowledgement as a food tourism and culture destination is recognized worldwide and these sectors continue to strive and achieve excellence and growth. Hosting such a global forum as touRRoir will enhance Galway’s ethos and positive focus on these significant areas” says Elaine Donohue, 2018 European Region of Gastronomy Programme Co-ordinator.

The programme for touRRoir18 includes a Hall of Fame Collaborative Gala Dinner on Monday 23rd April. This is the only recognition in the world for individuals, teams or destinations whose vision, creativity and drive has had a positive and significant impact on the cross sector development of food, tourism and culture, where the confluence of these three sectors have effected change to drive business or where soft power and Gastrodiplomacy initiatives have raised profile or changed an image.

2018 honourees will be inducted to the touRRoir Hall of Fame, determined by a global judging panel. Inaugural inductees included Rene Redzepi NOMA, The Catalan Tourism Agency and Lee Wook-Jung a film producer/director from South Korea.

The Dinner will bring together internationally acclaimed chefs who will craft a menu inspired by Galway and the West of Ireland’s landscape and seascape on the Wild Atlantic Way using a supreme array of Irish produce. This inspirational dining experience will also feature Irish producers and craft drink pairings.

Tuesday 24th April will see a One day Forum including a Cultural Reception and Showcase Dinner

Attendees will hear from world-class practitioners and experts in a unique exchange of experiences, expertise & learnings from both within and across the Food, Tourism and Culture sectors.

Keynotes and panel discussions from food travel experts, international chefs, hospitality and travel industry professionals and key influencers in soft power and culture as well as technology change agents will bring latest trends, best-in-class thinking and cutting-edge innovation to our global audience.

An essential ingredient of touRRoir is audience interactivity and open debate. There is huge anticipation for strong creative audience participation both in the room and via social media!

The Networking Drinks and Cultural Reception followed by the Networking Showcase Dinner will provide opportunities for chefs and food and drink producers to highlight the best of local Irish craft drinks and food produce and cuisine with special acknowledgement for the Galway and the West of Ireland’s status as 2018 European Region of Gastronomy.

The Networking Showcase Dinner will showcase what makes Ireland so desirable. Good Food Ireland will serve up not just dinner but a cultural bonanza. Delegates and guests will be fully immersed in Ireland’s food culture as chefs and food producers collaborate to create a unique Irish food experience. Chefs will cook live in front of you and you will meet farmers, fishermen, butchers, bakers and cheesemakers and hear their stories as you taste their food produce. Get up close and personal with these food idols at this once off Good Food Ireland culinary celebration.

touRRoir18 is supported by Galway, West of Ireland 2018 European Region of Gastronomy, Bord Bia, Failte Ireland, Udaras na Gaeltachta, NUI Galway, Masterchefs Hospitality, Clayton Hotel Galway, Galway Tour Company and others.

