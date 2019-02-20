In the mood for some ’80s TV nostalgia? Good news: A “Golden Girls” cruise is sailing your way! Die-hard fans of Blanche Devereaux, Rose Nylund, Dorothy Zbornak and Sophia Petrillo can vacation for six days with fellow obsessives in February 2020 on Golden Girls at Sea: A Golden Girls Fan Cruise.

The cruise will take place on the Celebrity Infinity and depart from Miami, where the show was set. The ship will then travel to Key West and Cozumel. Events onboard will include show trivia, a karaoke party, a “One Night in St. Olaf” dance party, drag queens and stage shows, and a “Golden Girls” costume contest.



Pressfoto | Dreamstime.com Celebrity Infinity

Chad Kempke of Flip Phone Events, the company promoting the cruise, has previously hosted “Golden Girls” bar crawls in Minneapolis for as many as 1,100 attendees. Kempke told Hornet, “We expect guests to be from all over the world and all ages.” The cruise’s website cites an “overwhelming response,” so if you’re interested, you can sign up on the waiting list and hope a spot opens up. Cabin prices vary, with the cheapest option going for just over $1,000.

The popular sitcom aired for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992, but has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years. In 2017, a “Golden Girls”-themed restaurant, Rue La La Café, opened in New York City. A “Golden Girls” cereal from Funko was sold at Target last year, with a figurine inside of Rose, the character played by actress Betty White. It was so popular that eBay sellers were charging as much as $100 for a box. Funko also launched PEZ dispensers featuring the likenesses of Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia.

That’s not all on the themed food front. another company has produced character-themed hot sauces named Bea Spicy, Desert Rose, Sicilian Fire and Hot Slut, and a “Golden Girls” cookbook is hitting bookstores in 2020.

If you’re too impatient for the wait list for this popular outing and are ready to book your next vacation now, check out the best places to cruise in winter.