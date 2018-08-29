Glastry Farm Ice Cream to Launch in Aldi Stores Across Ireland

The great taste of Glastry Farm Ice Cream produced in Co. Down, has just become all the more accessible as they announce the launch of their ice cream in Aldi stores across Ireland.

Glastry Farm in Co. Down, has been home to the Taylor family of farmers since the 19th century where a longstanding tradition of dairy farming as been nurtured over the years. Will Taylor and his team now run a busy operation in which milk from his pedigree herd of cattle is used to create their award winning range of creamy ice cream, available in numerous tasty and innovative flavours.

With featuring in a number of stores both home and abroad, Glastry Farm are rising to success with their ice cream and that is set to grow as they are set launch in 69 Aldi stores across Ireland on Monday September 24th. With an Aldi store now prominent in each Irish town and city, Glastry Farm Ice Cream will now be available to a large amount of ice cream lovers across the country.

So what delightful flavours can we expect to pick up when visiting our local Aldi store? The newest addition and 2018 Great Taste Award winning and 2018 Blas na hEireann finalist, Lemon Meringue ice cream will be available. Also expect to find the heavenly Chocolate & Salted Caramel ice cream in the bunch. Salted caramel drizzled about a single origin chocolate ice cream... What a treat! Finally the longstanding most popular and Taylor family favourite, Yellowman Honeycomb will also feature and offers the perfect opportunity for indulgence!

Production and Sales Manager of Glastry Farm Ice Cream, Chloe Burgess is ecstatic about the opportunity to launch in Aldi Stores stating, 'From a business that has grown from a farm diversification project and is still located on the family farm, we are absolutely delighted to start supplying our products to a major retailer for the first time. Truly artisan and authentic with no artificial colourings, we know that the Irish consumers will love our super duper ice creams!'.

Make sure to keep an eye out from September 24th onwards in your local Aldi stores so you can discover the delicious taste of Glastry Farm Ice Cream.

