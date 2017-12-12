Give Someone A Gourmet Experience This Christmas

Michelin Star Dining.. A Taste of 12 mile... Meet the Maker... Do you know someone who would appreciate a gourmet experience like these? If so, we may have the perfect gift for that very person. Our immersive gourmet Experiences make superb gifts to be enjoyed in the New Year. A whole range of ideas, featured on our dedicated Experiences page, may well just unearth a treasure of a Christmas present for the foodie in your life. Check these out!

Meet the Makers

Choose an Artisan Bakery Tour and Causeway Coast Lunch in Northern Ireland.. Or pick a tour of Cork’s famous English Market, meeting all our members under this one historic roof. Taste their wares afterwards with a Tasting Menu at The Weir Rooms in The River Lee Hotel. If you’re into ice cream, you can meet a man who makes it on the Wild Atltantic Way. Fancy any of those? Find out more here.

,

Gourmet Getaways

Escape from it all with several ideas in this category. Nature lovers will adore the Greenway Gourmet Getaway which takes in the Waterford Greenway. Game of Thrones fans can enjoy a self drive Game of Thrones Tour, with five filming locations, delicious dining experience and overnight stay. Discover more here.

,

Catch and Cook on the Wild Atlantic Way

Dingle is one of the most spectacular spots along the Kerry part of the Wild Atlantic Way. Whatever time of year you visit, the scenery is breathtaking. This gourmet experience involves taking a boat out of picturesque Dingle Harbour to catch your own fish, then returning to shore to cook it. What could be fresher and more tasty?! Find out how to book this magical trip here.

,

Food and Heritage Trail in Ireland’s Ancient East

Ireland’s Ancient East is the stuff of legend. The place where history meets myth and warriors were born. Discover your own adventures, plus the food of this wonderful designated tourist region, with a two night break in Kilkenny and Waterford. We want to go - now! Check out details on this link.

,

Michelin Star Dining

Yes, we would deffo be happy with some of that in our Christmas stocking! This experience takes the recipient to the City of Tribes, to meet a Michelin Star Chef who focuses on using ingredients from the immediate locality. You’ll be talked through the menu before indulging in the feast. Fancy it? Find out more here.

,

Taste of 12 Mile

A very affordable €30 per person gets a gourmet dinner, cooked by a chef who has pioneered ‘micro-local’ in East Cork. The meal you will eat here is a true representation of this bountiful region on a plate. Of course you can always book this experience for two. Sure, if you're paying, you might as well tag along! Buy on this link

,

Irish Whiskey and Farmhouse Cheese Tasting

The Kingdom of Kerry beckons, for this wonderful gourmet experience of pairing Irish Whiskeys with some of the country’s best farmhouse cheeses. This experience includes a Welcome Whiskey Sample, Sensory Perception Quiz and tips on cheese and whiskey paring. Sound like fun? We think so! More details on this link.

,

And If You Still Can't Decide...

These and many other gourmet experiences await on our Experiences webpage. But if you just can’t decide what experience to give, why not just go for an Open Value Experience Gift Card? You can put values from €25 to €250 on the card, which can then be used against anyone of our food experiences. Give the gift of choice this Christmas! Order yours here.