A Gintastic Christmas with Jackford Christmas Crackers

Wexford based drinks company Jackford Irish Potato Gin are getting in on the Christmas spirit with their creative festive themed gift for gin lovers across the country. Wrapped in a stylish package the Jackford Christmas Crackers feature 2 miniature bottles of their award winning Irish Potato Gin. The perfect little gift to put under the tree for the gin connoisseur in your life.

These crafty crackers are available to buy direct from Stafford Irish Spirits creators of Jackford Irish Potato Gin and have an RRP of €12.00.

To Buy: Email: info@staffordirishspirits.com Tel: +353 53 923 9260

