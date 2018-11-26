Gifts for that Oyster Lover in Your Life this Christmas from DK Connemara Oysters

Oysters are a decadent treat and what better time to indulge than during the Festive Period. DK Connemara Oysters, Co. Galway have created a special Christmas Hamper for that food lover in your life or if you'd just like to enjoy these delicious delicacies over Christmas. Get the whole Oyster experience with this hamper which includes, 2 dozen Connemara Oysters, a shucking knife and a copy of Galway Gastronomy by Michael O Meara & Mairin Ní Chomain. Details are as follows:

Price: €49.00 incl delivery

Delivery: Within 24 hrs of order or 48 hrs in the UK

Last Delivery for Christmas: Friday December 21st 2018

The Hamper can be purchased here.

Oysters can be ordered on their own by the dozen also. Check out DK Connemara Oysters' online shop for more details here.

For something truly special, DK Connemara Oysters are also providing private farm tours. The 'Seed to Plate' Farm Tour costs €130.00 and includes an oyster tasting with up to 8 guests. A wonderful gift for that food lover in your life.

For Bookings Quote GFI: Email: oysters@dkconnemaraoysters.com Tel: 087 9186997

