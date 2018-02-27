Gift Ideas for Mother's Day and St. Patrick's Day from the Burren Smokehouse

Trying to think of the perfect gift for someone that has everything this Mother's Day and St. Patrick's Day? Burren Smokehouse, Co. Clare have created some delicious gift hampers that will leave food lovers well satisfied!

Mother's Day

Mother's Day is fast approaching on Sunday March 11th and it is the perfect opportunity to treat mum to an extra special food experience. The Burren Smokehouse, located in Co. Clare have created a number of delicious hampers and packs, featuring their award winning products. Enjoy choice selections of trout, mackerel and of course salmon, which is expertly smoked at their smokehouse and visitor centre.

One of the smokehouse's unique creations is tender and succulent Hot Smoked Salmon with honey, lemon and dill or pepper, infused with delicate oaky flavour. The latest creation features flakes of seaweed on cold smoked salmon. These are unique marinades we think you should definitely try! Enjoy a selection of these delightful products along with an accompaniment of complimentary products.

To ensure your gift arrives for Mother's Day please place the order by 6 March 2018 through the Burren Smokehouse website to be delivered before the 9th March at the latest.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is all about celebrating the rich heritage and culture that Ireland has both at home and abroad. There's no better way to mark this occassion than with a gift hamper packed full of the most delicious of Irish delicacies, smoked salmon among other products skillfully produced at the Burren Smokehouse. Dig into this delightful smoked salmon along with other choice selctions of famous Irish foods, including Irish Whiskey, Irish Póitín and Keogh's Crisps. A fine feast to sit down to on March 17th!

Please place the order by 13 March 2018 through the Burren Smokehouse website to be delivered before the 16th March 2018 at the latest - in time for St. Patrick's Day on 17th March 2018.

To order please visit Burren Smokehouse's website which can be accessed on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.