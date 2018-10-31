Ghan House's Celebration of a Carlingford Christmas - Free Entry

Celebration of a Carlingford Christmas

The excitment of Christmas is coming to Carlingford on Sunday December 2nd as Ghan House host their annual Celebration of a Carlinford Christmas event.

The whole family is welcomed to Ghan House in the build up to Christmas. Enjoy live music as you peruse the many gifts available for loved ones from local food and drink producers while kids get crafty with Santa in his cupcake making workshop. Adults can also indulge in some wine tasting all in the effort of finding the perfect bottle of wine for Christmas of course.

This year you can also “Meet the Chefs” – Ghan Houses’ 2 AA Rosette chefs will be in the lounge all day for advice, tips, tastings and food to take home.

Entry is free all day for the event and it runs from 12.00pm-5.00pm.

For more information - Quote GFI when enquiring. Email: info@ghanhouse.com/Tel: +353 (0) 42 9373682

Gift Vouchers - Don't forget you can always gift a unique Good Food Ireland Gift Voucher that can be used in Ghan House and in any of the 300+ Good Food Ireland Collection all over the island of Ireland.