Get to Their Heart Faster with this Romantic Menu from Lough Erne Resort

One of Northern Ireland’s five-star Resorts , Lough Erne Resort has released its aphrodisiac-fuelled Valentine’s menu sure to ignite passion and make the one you love feel extra special – and extra amorous. The limited edition seven-course tasting menu has been created by Executive Head Chef, Noel McMeel and his team, and, as can be expected, features locally sourced fayre, with every dish expertly paired with wine.

Set the scene for romance with a pre-starter of Valdo Marca Oro Prosecco Spumente before tucking into the courses, which include a vibrant Roast Tomato Soup – the colour of love. The fillet of Kettyle beef is accompanied by a red wine jus – the resveratrol in red wine is a powerful antioxidant, which, quite literally, gets your blood pumping. This is accompanied by Charles Smith’s Velvet Devil Merlot, 2012, from the Columbia Valley.

The pièce de résistance is the Chocolate Delice - 65% Bitter Cocoa, Barry Chocolate Delice, a Salted Caramel Gel served with Caramel Ice Cream and glazed Pecan. Chocolate has long been cited as the food of love, with scientifically proven reasons for its sexy effects including the romance chemical which gets you in the mood for love.

The seven course tasting menu is £58pp (£78pp with wine) at the Resort’s Catalina

Restaurant. Booking is essential.

