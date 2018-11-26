Get Fresh Irish Oysters delivered to your door from €18 for 1 dozen

The Good Food Ireland Collection throws up a whole variety of experiences for food lovers and here is another exciting one. A super opportunity to get fresh Oysters delivered to your home from DK Connemara Oysters in Co Galway. Or give the Gift of Oysters as a decadent treat, sent directly to the food lover in your life. What better time to indulge than during the Festive Period. Buy direct online from DKConnemara Oysters here.

DK Connemara Oysters, Co. Galway have also created a special Christmas Oyster Hamper which includes, 2 dozen Connemara Oysters, a shucking knife and a copy of Oyster Gastronomy by Michael O Meara & Mairin Ní Chomain. The Cost is: €49.00 incl delivery. Delivery: Within 24 hrs of order or 48 hrs in the UK. Last Delivery for Christmas: Friday December 21st 2018. Buy direct online from DK Connemara Oysters here.

Hear what we have to say about DK Connemara Oysters on their Good Food Ireland review page here.

Gift Vouchers - Don't forget you can always gift a unique Good Food Ireland Gift Voucher that can be used at DK Connemara Oysters and in any of the 300+ Good Food Ireland Collection all over the island of Ireland.