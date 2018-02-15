Galgorm Resort & Spa named Global Luxury Spa Hotel of the Year

Galgorm Resort & Spa has secured two prestigious accolades, firstly scooping Global Spa of the Year 2017 at the World Luxury Hotel Awards held on the 2 December 2017 in St. Moritz in Switzerland.

The luxurious Co. Antrim Resort beat off stiff international competition to be recognized by this global organization for its world class facilities and service excellence provided to guests.

These most prestigious awards are presented to luxury properties on a country, regional, continent and global basis, so for Galgorm to scoop the Global accolade really puts the Resort on the international map.

This prestigious win put the Resort on the radar of the Awards organizational committee, who after a very successful site visit to Northern Ireland at the end of 2017, announced that Galgorm Resort & Spa had been selected as its host property for the 2018 World Luxury Spa & Restaurant Awards.

Each year a new destination and luxury property is sourced and selected to host the gala celebration, which will take place on the 14th July 2018. This is an extra special achievement for the Resort as it is the first time the awards will have been held in the UK or Ireland having previously been hosted in destinations such as Qatar, Vietnam, South Africa and Thailand.

Speaking on the selection of Galgorm Resort & Spa as the 2018 host venue, Joanna Evans, Executive Manager for the World Luxury Spa Awards.

“We were blown away by the genuine hospitality of the staff, the sheer beauty of the grounds and surrounding nature, the incredible spa and thermal village and the range of dining and entertainment options available on site. It was an easy choice for us on check-out that this was to be the resort to host our event.”

Galgorm Resort & Spa are delighted to be partnering with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to bring this high profile event to the region, which will offer the opportunity to showcase the borough and Northern Ireland as a whole to a discerning international crowd of media, VIP’s and luxury spa & restaurant owners.

Speaking of the news, Galgorm Resort & Spa’s General Manager Colin Johnston

“2017 was a fantastic year for the Resort in terms of achievements but winning Global Spa of the Year has really enabled us to shine an international spotlight on the Resort and wider region. We were completely blown away to have been announced as the 2018 Host Venue and are extremely excited about having the opportunity to showcase on the global stage the amazing luxury Spas & restaurants we have both here on the island of Ireland and throughout the UK.

The awards themselves offer a fantastic international networking opportunity and we really look forward to welcoming the best in our industry from throughout the world to enjoy some of our renowned Irish hospitality this summer”.

Galgorm Resort & Spa urges all UK & Irish spas and restaurants to enter. There are a wide range of categories across both the Spa & Restaurant awards with awards being bestowed on properties who have excelled within their service delivery areas. Winners are selected by public vote, which provides true recognition and reflects the hard work and dedication, exhibited by the staff of all nominees and the eventual winners.

“We are honoured to be welcoming our guests to such a remarkable property for this special occasion and also to be bringing them to Northern Ireland as a destination with so many experiences awaiting. We look forward to once again celebrating the crème de la crème of the luxury dining and wellness industries and their dedication towards service excellence.” says Linda Cooper, Executive Manager for the World Luxury Restaurant Awards.

Discover more about Galgorm Resort & Spa on their Good Food Ireland profile page here >>