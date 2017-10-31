Fill Your Halloween Cauldron with Our Bubbling Broths and Brews

‘Double, double toil and trouble;

Fire burn and caldron bubble.

Fillet of a fenny snake,

In the caldron boil and bake;

Eye of newt and toe of frog,

Wool of bat and tongue of dog

Adder's fork and blind-worm's sting,

Lizard's leg and howlet's wing,

For a charm of powerful trouble,

Like a hell-broth boil and bubble

Double, double toil and trouble;

Fire burn and caldron bubble.

Cool it with a baboon's blood,

Then the charm is firm and good’

Some kids know this rhyming verse, taken from the ‘Song of the Witches’ in Shakespeare’s Macbeth, as Hubble Bubble Toil and Trouble. Whichever way you want to sing it, it’s very appropriate for the night that’s in it tonight. You might be short of bat’s wool or newt’s eyes for this recipe. And we’re not quite sure where you’ll get frogs toes or lizard’s legs. But we can assure that in William Shakespeare’s day, there was plenty of them around! On Halloween night, there will be dark witches out there to knock up this bloodcurdling broth in no time!

But you might prefer to put something a bit more wholesome in your Halloween Cauldron. Forget the baboon’s blood. As darkness falls, we’ve got much more tasty ideas for broths and brews to boil and bubble this evening. Read on, dear food loving Halloweeners, read on…

WARMING WINTER PUNCH

Mr Jeffares Blackcurrants Warming Winter Punch is an inky dark hot drink of Mr J’s Blackcurrant Cordial, infused with spices. A fruity punch perfect for warming up cold little hands this Halloween. Packed with Vitamin C, it’s also a great brew for warding off coughs and sneezes as winter sets in. Grown ups can add a splash of brandy or other spirits to make this a boozy brew. Now you’re talking!



MULLED APPLE JUICE PUNCH

We all know the link between witches and apples. The women in the pointy black hats tend to inject all sorts of potions into these crispy fruit to trick unsuspecting victims into eating the apple and falling under their power at Halloween. But we promise you this Mulled Apple Juice Punch isn’t the work of a witch. It’s nothing but pure Irish goodness in a warming glassful.

Look to growers like Con Traas at The Apple Farm or the Englebrechten family at Ballycross Apple Farm for Irish apple juice made from apples grown on the farm. Simply heat a bottle of juice with a stick of cinnamon and an orange stuck with cloves over medium heat. Stir occasionally and bring to almost bubbling. Then turn off the heat and leave for the spices to infuse for a few moments before serving. A great fruity hot drink for kids and drivers. For adults and non-drivers, make this a little bit boozy by adding a bottle of Irish cider like The Apple Farm’s cider. A splash of brandy intesifies the flavours. Float apple slices in the warm punch and serve in heatproof glasses.

RICH HOT CHOCOLATE

Real hot chocolate takes some beating as a warming brew on Halloween night. Good Food Ireland chocolatiers make great chocolate to melt into hot milk for a taste of the real thing. You need about 175g good quality dark chocolate drops or chopped chocolate for a pint of milk. Heat the milk and stir the chocolate in to melt. Pour into two mugs and top with whipped cream and little marshmallows to finish.

ROASTED PUMPKIN SOUP

For a seasonal soup to go into your Halloween cauldron, try this Roasted Pumpkin Soup from The Butler’s Pantry. A great way to use up your carved out pumpkin flesh and warm the cockles of the Trick or Treaters hearts, when they return home with their loot later this evening. Gorgeous colours, and flavours of the season.

Happy Halloween!