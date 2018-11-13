Festive Fun in the Granville Hotel Waterford

Based in the centre of bustling Waterford City, the Granville Hotel is the perfect place to base yourself when enjoying all the festive events and shopping Ireland's oldest city has to offer.

Waterford City is well known for its Christmas cheer, being home to one of the season's biggest festivals, Waterford Winterval. People flock from all over the region to enjoy the markets, food stalls and countless festive events that take place over the month of December. With a large variety of stores, the city is also popular with Christmas shoppers. The Granville Hotel is the ideal place to go after you've worn yourself out exploring and in need of a great meal. Dine in the award winning Bianconi Restaurant which is one of Waterford's finest eateries. For something a little more casual, grab a table in front of the fire at the Thomas Meagher Bar and delve into a carvery menu during the day followed by a extensive bar menu featuring all your favourite dishes.