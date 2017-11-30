Festive Fun at Drumanilra

With the Christmas season upon us, many us of us are starting to plan our festive activities. From Christmas parties and gift giving to our nearest and dearest, this time of year can be both a challenge and a joy, depending on your attitude towards shopping and Christmas preparation. In Co. Roscommon, Good Food Ireland member Drumanilra Organic Farm are getting into the spirit of all things festive with their series of events over the month of December. Owned by husband and wife, Liam and Justina Gavin, Drumanilra Organic Farm rambles over 80 acres of natural organic grasslands and paddocks.

Liam and Justina rear a variety of livestock including, Dexter cattle, pedigree pigs and Jacob and Shetland sheep, all of which are farmed in a way that produces magical meat free from chemical fertilisers and growth hormones and so on. All this delicious meat produced is used at Drumanilra’s Farm Kitchen and Farm Shop, located in the nearby town of Boyle. A rather quirky place where organic farming, articulated sourcing of artisan specialities and acute attention to detail is at the heart of the retail and dining offering.

As December dawns, the folks at Drumanilra Farm Kitchen are getting into the festive spirit. They’ve been busy sourcing organic bronze turkeys for you to enjoy along with producing dry cure hams from Drumanilra’s Organic Farm.

For the first time, Drumanilra are delving into some Christmas baking and will be producing the favourites such as Christmas cakes, mince pies, puddings and cranberry sauce. All made by hand using organic fruit, flour and eggs! A range of artisan cheeses, gourmet chocolates and organic smoked salmon will also be available. All the essentials to make your Christmas one to remember.

On December 13th, Drumanilra Farm Kitchen are hosting their Christmas Family Morning from 10.0am – 12.30pm. A great event for the little ones, this event will see Santa appear as the kids get stuck into gingerbread decorating and crafts by the fire. The event is free for 0-3 years olds with their carers. Please note there is a small charge for gingerbread decorating.

This will be followed on December 16th, with the annual Christmas Fair, Santa once again will be making an appearance along with giving you and the kids the chance to get involved in a treasure hunt, paying a visit to the farm animals in the garden and some great hamper gift wrapping!

One of the highlights for the festive season is Drumanilra Farm Kitchen’s Christmas Supper Nights. You and your friends and family can enjoy a seasonal 4 course menu created using Drumanilra’s own-farm ingredients including organic meat and produce.

The organic, free range bronze turkey and Christmas glazed ham is sure to be a favourite! Included in the meal is a complimentary glass of prosecco, candlelight and 4 courses for €24.50. Feel free to bring a bottle or two for a small corkage charge. There are still tables left on Saturday the 9th and Friday the 16th if you’re thinking of getting the gals together. Book soon to avoid disappointment as places are filling fast!

If you want to place an order for some Christmas meat or poultry or reserve a spot for the Christmas Supper Nights, just get in touch with Drumanilra Farm Kitchen. Their details can be found on the profile page here.