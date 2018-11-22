Festive Dining at The Shelbourne Hotel from €55pp

With an illustrious history going back to 1824, the expert team of The Shelbourne Hotel have perfected their magical Christmas offering. Take a look at what this five star Dublin based hotel has in store for guests...

Festive Lunch and Dinner at The Saddle Room

Lunch served daily 12.30pm-3.00pm

2 course choice menu €55.00 per person

3 course choice menu €59.00 per person

Dinner served daily 5.00pm-10.00pm

Festive Table D'Hote Menu available

Sunday-Thursday €70.00 per person

Friday & Saturday €90.00 per person

All menus include tea, coffee and mince pies.

Please note Festive Dining is not available December 24th & 25th

Christmas Eve at The Saddle Room

Christmas Eve 4 course Lunch

Served 12.30pm-3.00pm

€99.00 per person

Christmas Eve 4 course Dinner

Served 5.00pm-10.00pm (Available for Residents Only)

€99.00 per person

Festive Afternoon Tea in The Lord Mayor's Lounge

Served Daily - 11.30am, 14.00pm, 16.30pm, 19.00pm

Festive Afternoon Tea €59.00 per person

Festive Champagne Afternoon Tea €75.00 per person

Festive Children's Afternoon Tea €28.00 per person

The Shelbourne would be delighted to host your Festive Gathering with a number of private dining options available. Find out more about The Shelbourne Hotel's Festive offering on their brochure here.

Booking: Email: rhi.dubbr.dts@renaissancehotels.com Tel: + 353 1 6634500

Hear what we have to say about The Shelbourne Hotel on their review page here.

Gift Vouchers - Don't forget you can always gift a unique Good Food Ireland Gift Voucher that can be used in The Shelbourne Hotel and in any of the 300+ Good Food Ireland Collection all over the island of Ireland.