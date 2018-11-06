  1. Home
Festive Afternoon Tea at Lough Erne Resort from £29pp

From www.goodfoodireland.ie by Good Food Ireland
Festive Afternoon Tea at Lough Erne Resort, Co. Fermanagh 

Celebrate the festive season with a luxurious Christmas themed Afternoon Tea in the five star Lough Erne Resort Hotel & Spa from December 1st-31st 2018. You will experience a specially created menu from Executive Chef Noel McMeel. Enjoy festive flavours combined with top quality locally sourced food. 

Prices are as follows: 

£29 per person 
£37 per person including glass of Prosecco
£43 per person including glass of Champagne

Please note booking is essential. 

BOOKINGS - Quote GFI when booking Email: reservations@lougherneresort.com Tel: +44 (0)28 6632 3230

Hear what we have to say about Lough Erne Resort here.

Gift Vouchers - Don't forget you can always gift a unique Good Food Ireland Gift Voucher that can be used in Lough Erne Resort and in any of the 300+ Good Food Ireland Collection all over the island of Ireland. 