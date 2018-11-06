Festive Afternoon Tea at Lough Erne Resort from £29pp

Festive Afternoon Tea at Lough Erne Resort, Co. Fermanagh

Celebrate the festive season with a luxurious Christmas themed Afternoon Tea in the five star Lough Erne Resort Hotel & Spa from December 1st-31st 2018. You will experience a specially created menu from Executive Chef Noel McMeel. Enjoy festive flavours combined with top quality locally sourced food.

Prices are as follows:

£29 per person

£37 per person including glass of Prosecco

£43 per person including glass of Champagne

Please note booking is essential.

BOOKINGS - Quote GFI when booking Email: reservations@lougherneresort.com Tel: +44 (0)28 6632 3230

