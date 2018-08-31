FEAST at Ballymaloe House

FEAST - The East Cork Food & Drink Festival is kicking off soon and Ballymaloe House are getting in on the festivities with their programmed events including a cocktail workshop and a special dinner paying homage to the late Mrs Myrtle Allen.

FEAST on Food Memories: Wed 5th September with Dr Regina Sexton

Chef Dervilla O’Flynn will write an East Cork menu for the night, inspired by the philosophy of Myrtle Allen. Before dinner is served, Ballymaloe House are delighted to welcome Food Historian Dr Regina Sexton to share her Food Memories and memories of Mrs. Allen and host an interactive Round Table discussion.

The evening will begin with a seasonal cocktail on arrival sponsored by Irish Distillers in the open air temporary Ballymaloe sculpture garden at 6.30pm

Price: €90pp including welcome cocktail, dinner and wine.

FEAST / Irish Distillers Cocktail Workshop and Lunch: Friday 7th September

Join Ballymaloe's head gardener Mags Coughlan and award winning bar manager Traford Murphy #Bestcocktailbartender18 in the Ballymaloe walled garden to forage seasonal cocktail ingredients and garnishes.

Irish Distillers are generously sponsoring the spirits and spend the next hour learning tricks of the mixologist's trade with Traford in a cocktail making and tasting workshop.

Lunch will be served in the Green Dining Room and Traford will be pairing cocktails with each of the 3 seasonal set menu courses.

11am: Foraging & Cocktail Workshop

12.45: Lunch

€60pp including cocktails pre and during lunch

You can book your place at the events by contacting Ballymaloe House directly, their contact details can be found on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.