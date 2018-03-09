Fantastic Festivities this St. Patrick's Day

It's time to wear the shamrock with pride and celebrate Ireland's rich culture!

St. Patrick's Day is soon approaching and the country is coming alive with fantastic festivities to celebrate Ireland's National Holiday. One hallmark tradition that will be practiced in each village, town and city across the country is the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. Local community groups, including musicians, dancers and sports clubs will don their club colours in celebration of all things Irish. We've have compliled a list of information for all the main parades taking place across the country. If you cannot make to the cities make sure to look up your locale as there will no doubt be a parade taking place.

Dublin

One of the main attractions for St. Patrick's Day weekend is the Dublin City Parade. This year's theme is 'Home is Where the Heart Is', and as always expect to see some spectacular renditions of this theme. Performance groups from all over the world are expected to march in this year's parade from Brass Marching Bands to Street Theatre groups. Kicking off the at 12.00pm at Parnell Square Dublin 1, make sure to to get there early to get a prime viewing spot.

Galway

Galway City's St. Patrick's Day Parade begins at 11.30am and will be headed up by guest of honour, Galway native and adventurer, Gavan Hennigan.

,

Expect to see a wide array of local community, cultural and sporting groups along with some international groups, proud to take part in the Galway City parade. Make sure to stop by Eyre Square for a family orientated free concert and watch as the iconic fountain turns green!

Waterford

Waterford City's St. Patrick's Day Parade theme plays on their rich and longstanding history as they celebrate 'Our Viking Heritage'. We cannot wait to see how local community, musical and drama groups will interpret this Nordic esque influence. Waterford's parade begins at 1.00pm leaving from the Glen and proceeding along the quay onto The Mall ending at Waterford Credit Union, Parnell Street.

, Cork

The heart of the rebel county are paying homage to a woman's right to vote with their theme 'Democracy For All - 100 Years of the Vote for Women'. Join the people of Cork city for a carnival of colour, fun and music as they celebrate St. Patrick's Day in fine form. Commencing at 1.00pm, the parade will run from the South Mall to the Grand Parade, along St. Patrick's Street and finishing up at Merchant's Quay.

, Limerick

We are taking a trip to the circus for Limerick City's St. Patrick's Day Parade as they've chosen the theme of 'Circus 250' for the day's festivities. The parade will be co-ordinated by Grooveyard Productions on behalf of Limerick City and County Council. The parade will feature groups from all backgrounds including local community sport, musical and drama clubs.

,

Limerick's parade will burst to life at midday where it starts on O'Connell Avenue before winding its way around through the heart of Limerick city centre.

Belfast

Belfast City will be awash with colour and cheer on March 17th as the city welcomes over 1000 participants for its St. Patrick's Day festival. Participants vary from musical bands, dancers and street performers to community groups across of vast spectrum practices. Following a new route this year, the festivities will commence at 11.30am from Royal Avenue, along Castle Junction before ending up at Belfast City Hall. Make sure to to stay put for the free concert featuring some special guests.