Experience the Magic of Christmas at Faithlegg

Looking to book a Christmas Dining experience with friends and family or work colleagues? Faithlegg Country House Hotel have a number of exciting options themed around this festive time of the year.

A sprawling Country House in Co. Waterford, Faithlegg Country House & Gold Resort is breathtaking and a wonderful place to consider hosting a Christmas Party. Faithlegg take the festive period very seriosuly and love to get into the Christmas spirit. Upon arrival expect to see beautifully decorated Christmas trees alongside cosy lit fires while you're welcomed with festive favourites such as a mouth-watering mulled wine and delicious mini mince pies. Be treated to an excellent dining menu devised by Executive Chef Jenny Flynn, who's enthusiasm for good local food shines through in each and every dish. Prepared to be wowed by the amazing selection of fish and seafood along with prime cuts sourced around the south east region.

Faithlegg's Christmas offering includes the following:

- Christmas Parties from €49.95 per person (50 up to 250 people). Includes Mulled Wine on arrival, mini mince pies & tea/coffee.

- December Dining, Private Dining from €55 per person (2 up to 50 people) Includes Mulled Wine on arrival, mini mince pies & tea/coffee.

- Christmas Lunches from €35 per person. Includes Mulled Wine on arrival, mini mince pies & tea/coffee.

- Festive Afternnon Tea €24 per person, Mulled Wine Afternoon Tea €27 per person or Champagne Afternoon Tea €34 per person.

- Christmas at the Clubhouse - Celebrate with your colleagues this festive season in the beautifully refurbished Gold Clubhouse with a delicious 3-Course meal and Mulled Wine from €30 per person.

Excited about the prospect of celebrating Christmas at Faithlegg? Find out how to get in touch with them on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.