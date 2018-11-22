Exclusive Champagne Weekend Celebration with The Shelbourne Hotel Dublin

The Shelbourne Hotel welcome in the weekend in grand style with their Champagne Sabrage Ceremony.

Guests to The Shelbourne Hotel on Friday evenings will be wowed as Head Sommelier Nisea Doddy demonstrates exceptional skill by opening a bottle of Champagne using the Sabrage Method. The ceremony which ignites the senses takes place each Friday at 18.24pm but is also available everyday when you purchase a bottle of champagne from No. 27 Bar & Lounge, The Saddle Room or The Horseshoe Bar.

Booking: Email: rhi.dubbr.dts@renaissancehotels.com Tel: + 353 1 6634500

