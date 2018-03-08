An Evening of Song and Fine Food at Ghan House

An evening of song and fine food awaits as the stunning Ghan House, Co. Louth, hosts Evelyne Bourton as well as a five course dinner on Friday April 6th.

Located close to the beautiful village of Carlingford, Ghan House is a haven of escape for those who want to get away from it all, but still have access to a village setting and quick road motoring to north or south of Ireland. Dining at Ghan House is a special experience. This Georgian period home, owned and run by Paul Carroll, includes luxurious accommodation and a fine restaurant in the house's original drawing room. The restaurant is open to overnight guests and non residents.

Ghan House also happily organise a series of wildly popular events throughout the year and their latest event is no exception. The award winning team at Ghan House teams up yet again Evelyne Bourton who is described as "having the voice of an Angel" for an evening songs from musicals & movies sung by Evelyne interwoven around a 5 course candlelit dinner.

This is the 5th special evening by Evelyne – a magical, unique evening set in the elegant and timeless surrounds of Ghan House that tantalises all the senses & leaves lasting memories to be treasured.

The event takes place on Friday April 6th commencing at 7.30/8.00pm.

Early booking essential!

