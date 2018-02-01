Escape to the Romantic Haven of Great Southern Killarney this Valentine's Day

Great Southern Killarney equals luxury in every sense, enjoy fine dining with a local food presence in The Garden Room Restaurant along with plush accommodation when you retire for the night, this Valentine's Day.

Enjoy a romantic overnight Valentine's Break at Great Southern Killarney. Escape to the romantic haven of Great Southern Killarney with their one night package available over Valentine's week from 9th February - 18th February. This package includes a romantic dinner in their Garden Room restaurant, Full Irish Breakfast and overnight accommodation in a Classic Bedroom. The package also includes a complimentary glass of Prosecco with dinner.

Guests also have complimentary access to the Innisfallen Health & Leisure centre which includes 15m Swimming Pool, Steam Room, Sauna and Monsoon Shower. From €215 per night.

To book this amazing offer contact Great Southern Killarney directly or you can book through their website, which can be accesed on their Good Food Ireland profile page here.