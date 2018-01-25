Escape to Faithlegg House Hotel with your Valentine

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to spoil that special someone in your life and what better way to say ‘I love you’ than spending quality time together. So pack your bags and head to Waterford, as romance is the order of the day at 4 star Faithlegg House Hotel and Golf Resort!

Relish the look on your companion’s face as you make your way up the meandering drive and catch the first glimpse of the 18th century country house in its fairy-tale setting. Let the experienced staff guide you to your luxurious room where you’ll find romantic rose petals on your bed and tempting handmade chocolates and prepared by the hotel’s pastry chef. While away the next few hours feeling like the King or Queen of the manor as you explore the opulent rooms or picturesque grounds. Take a walk in the woodlands, challenge each other to a round of golf, or indulge in well-deserved pampering in the Faithlegg Treatment Suites. Dress to impress for your reservation at the Roseville Rooms Restaurant, where head Chef Jenny Flynn’s Valentine’s Day menu and a glass of bubbles, provide the perfect backdrop to uninterrupted blissful time together.

The Leisurely Lovers Valentine’s package cost from €105 per person sharing and includes one night’s bed and breakfast, dinner with a glass of Prosecco in the 2 AA Rosettes award winning Roseville Rooms Restaurant, rose petals on your bed, handmade chocolates plus a freshly prepared full Irish breakfast.

