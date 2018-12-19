Enjoy The Shelbourne Hotel's Table d'Hôte Offer Starting Jan 2nd €99 for Two

Banish those pesky January blues with The Shelbourne Hotel as they have a fantastic dining offer for you!

The Shelbourne Hotel's award-winning Chef de Cuisine Daniel Taylor and his team in The Saddle Room kitchen present their spectacular new seasonal menu for you to enjoy.

Table d’Hôte Three Course Dinner and a bottle of House Wine €99 for Two. Reservations are subject to availability at the time of booking.

This offer starts January 2nd, 2019 from Sunday to Thursday, from 5.30pm to 10.00pm.

Booking: Quote Good Food Ireland Tel: +353 1 663 4500 Email: rhi.dubbr.dts@renaissancehotels.com

